Containment Initiative update for 20 December 2021

Update 1.853

Small update that includes the following:

-Added all new icons for each weapon in the main menu

-Fixed an issue with Snap turn that could cause the user to break boundaries

-Improved Snap turn for players using Vive Wands

-Renamed weapons to have some made up identifiers instead of just <Caliber> <Gun type>(Example: .45 pistol has been renamed to CT-45)

New weapon icons:

I'm hoping to have time to put out another content update soon. Just wanted to fix a few smaller issues with this update.

