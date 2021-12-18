 Skip to content

Fossilfuel update for 18 December 2021

Fixed the combine item in the inventory for game controllers

Build 7908350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small bug that I am surprised has lasted this long..

With a game controller, the combine button and the next page button were the same so you had to use the keyboard. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Fossilfuel Content Depot 1597041
Raptor Isolation (1752320) Depot Depot 1752320
