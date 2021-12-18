 Skip to content

Epic City Builder 4 update for 18 December 2021

Version 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 is now live and the hotfixes are finished. This is the last update of the year. Enjoy the soundtrack in the game folder and start getting those achievements.

Get the details in the dev vlog. I'm also smoking a huge cigar again!

Changed files in this update

Epic City Builder 4 Depot Linux 1.1.0e Depot 1503585
  • Loading history…
