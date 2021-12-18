 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 18 December 2021

Hotfix 1.5.0.1 Notes

Scribble It! update for 18 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.5.0.1 is now live!

We fixed some game crashes, corrected the scaling in the event menu and added a separate button for the lobby host to make changes to the word packages.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added separate button to change word packages in the lobby
  • Changed menu backgrounds, to match other game assets

Bugfixes

  • Fixed contest voting doesn't scoll endlessly
  • Fixed that lots of contest submissions were not posted on Discord
  • Fixed various game crashes
  • Fixed some UI scaling issues
  • Fixed lobby settings weren't tracked

