Hotfix 1.5.0.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.0.1 is now live!
We fixed some game crashes, corrected the scaling in the event menu and added a separate button for the lobby host to make changes to the word packages.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Added separate button to change word packages in the lobby
- Changed menu backgrounds, to match other game assets
Bugfixes
- Fixed contest voting doesn't scoll endlessly
- Fixed that lots of contest submissions were not posted on Discord
- Fixed various game crashes
- Fixed some UI scaling issues
- Fixed lobby settings weren't tracked
Changed files in this update