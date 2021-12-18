 Skip to content

Arena of Kings update for 18 December 2021

v1.0.1.0 Game Update

Build 7908278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.1.0 Fixes

  • A volume slider has been added to the options.
  • Default volume is now 75%.
  • Implemented a fix for queues not popping. They should be instant. We're monitoring this fix. If your - queue takes more than a minute, requeue.
  • Channel max user limit increased from 1000 to 2000.
  • Fixed several reported crashes.

Previous Hotfixes

  • A fix has been implemented for the Spell Bar changes not working. We'll be monitoring it.
  • Default volume has been reduced to 75%.
  • We've added some quick volume options. Type in chat: /sound low /sound mid /sound high.
  • The /invite name command is now working.
  • Fixed a visual display error with Stash Tabs.
  • Offensive/racist text filter applied to channel messages.
  • Offensive/racist text filter applied to character names.

