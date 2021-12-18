v1.0.1.0 Game Update

v1.0.1.0 Fixes
- A volume slider has been added to the options.
- Default volume is now 75%.
- Implemented a fix for queues not popping. They should be instant. We're monitoring this fix. If your - queue takes more than a minute, requeue.
- Channel max user limit increased from 1000 to 2000.
- Fixed several reported crashes.
Previous Hotfixes
- A fix has been implemented for the Spell Bar changes not working. We'll be monitoring it.
- We've added some quick volume options. Type in chat: /sound low /sound mid /sound high.
- The
/invite namecommand is now working.
- Fixed a visual display error with Stash Tabs.
- Offensive/racist text filter applied to channel messages.
- Offensive/racist text filter applied to character names.
Changed files in this update