Oneiro Version 1.2

Hey everyone, felt like it was time to get yet another update out there for this game. This update is a rather important one for any newcomers, introducing a whole tutorial teaching some of the most important mechanics to the player.
For those who've played the game already, this update acts more as polishing/bug fixing, as well as adding two new steam achievements.
Version 1.2 Changelog
Major Additions
- Tutorial was added. This is a couch in the players house; should be the very first thing they see. This is a predetermined area that is meant to teach the player the basics of the game.
Audio
- Minotaur has stomping sounds as he's charging now.
- Karambit Counter has a prep sound now.
- Terror has some sound play when he crashes into the land
Bug Fixes
- Fix to a softlock that could occur after defeating a boss.
- Fix to a softlock regarding a weird interaction between the Pocket Bonfire and Spike Traps
- Fix to a softlock occurring when summoning the Shadow Beast.
- Prevented tedious exploit that would allow you to get infinite time in the labyrinth.
- Weapons are more responsive to single mouse clicks to attack.
- Spiders have been patched a little.
- They'll attack more accurately now.
- They will only detect you when you're grounded. Felt a little more accurate to spiders, as they can feel vibrations.
- Spiders shouldn't move in circles now.
- Minotaur should no longer have a chance to run out of the arena if the player teleports.
- Pitfalls trigger accurately on pieces that the Shadow Beast hauls downwards.
- Sleep Medication now has a chance to drop from all enemies. Whoops. Silly mistake on the code end of things that prevented it from dropping from enemies that didn't have other gear drop from them.
- There's been a lot of tweaking for the Shadow Beast's land movement, and should be more consistent. Also fixed a bug that happened when he moved pitfalls.
- Pause button will act more responsive.
Misc.
- Adjusted the default keybinding for Gear Switch. Changed it from "D-Pad Up" to the "Y" button for Xbox controllers.
- Imps will now have a better visual indicator for when they appear behind the player. They now light up a larger radius when appearing.
- The "Landless Hallway" chunk will now have a chance to spawn with all spikes. This feels very cool to use a grapple hook to go through.
Steam
- Added the "Hearty" Achievement. Acquire 300 or more max health.
- Added the "Porcupine" Achievement. Impale a single enemy with 3 or more spears.
If you read about the last update, you'll notice there's no Night Terror difficulty in this version; I decided to release the tutorial early since it was finished. No reason in keeping it to myself. Night Terror plans have been moved to Version 1.3.
Enjoy.
-Ryan
