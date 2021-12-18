 Skip to content

Oneiro update for 18 December 2021

Oneiro Version 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, felt like it was time to get yet another update out there for this game. This update is a rather important one for any newcomers, introducing a whole tutorial teaching some of the most important mechanics to the player.

For those who've played the game already, this update acts more as polishing/bug fixing, as well as adding two new steam achievements.

Version 1.2 Changelog

Major Additions
  • Tutorial was added. This is a couch in the players house; should be the very first thing they see. This is a predetermined area that is meant to teach the player the basics of the game.
Audio
  • Minotaur has stomping sounds as he's charging now.
  • Karambit Counter has a prep sound now.
  • Terror has some sound play when he crashes into the land
Bug Fixes
  • Fix to a softlock that could occur after defeating a boss.
  • Fix to a softlock regarding a weird interaction between the Pocket Bonfire and Spike Traps
  • Fix to a softlock occurring when summoning the Shadow Beast.
  • Prevented tedious exploit that would allow you to get infinite time in the labyrinth.
  • Weapons are more responsive to single mouse clicks to attack.
  • Spiders have been patched a little.
  • They'll attack more accurately now.
  • They will only detect you when you're grounded. Felt a little more accurate to spiders, as they can feel vibrations.
  • Spiders shouldn't move in circles now.
  • Minotaur should no longer have a chance to run out of the arena if the player teleports.
  • Pitfalls trigger accurately on pieces that the Shadow Beast hauls downwards.
  • Sleep Medication now has a chance to drop from all enemies. Whoops. Silly mistake on the code end of things that prevented it from dropping from enemies that didn't have other gear drop from them.
  • There's been a lot of tweaking for the Shadow Beast's land movement, and should be more consistent. Also fixed a bug that happened when he moved pitfalls.
  • Pause button will act more responsive.
Misc.
  • Adjusted the default keybinding for Gear Switch. Changed it from "D-Pad Up" to the "Y" button for Xbox controllers.
  • Imps will now have a better visual indicator for when they appear behind the player. They now light up a larger radius when appearing.
  • The "Landless Hallway" chunk will now have a chance to spawn with all spikes. This feels very cool to use a grapple hook to go through.
Steam
  • Added the "Hearty" Achievement. Acquire 300 or more max health.
  • Added the "Porcupine" Achievement. Impale a single enemy with 3 or more spears.

If you read about the last update, you'll notice there's no Night Terror difficulty in this version; I decided to release the tutorial early since it was finished. No reason in keeping it to myself. Night Terror plans have been moved to Version 1.3.

Enjoy.

-Ryan

