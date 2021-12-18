Ho ho ho! DemonCrawl's Annual Christmas Event Is Back!

Hi folks,

Winter is upon us again, and that means Santa is doing Santa things in DemonCrawl!

Turns out a lot of people made it onto his Naughty List in 2021. He's real pissed. Don't ask us why, we're just game developers.

That said, if you donate presents to strangers or slay some monsters, you can keep your morality in good standing - and Santa is definitely into that sort of thing.

Check out all the new DemonCrawl features you can enjoy from now until January 2nd:

In case you're new to DemonCrawl, we should also mention that there's a bunch of Holiday content from 2019 and 2020 that you can experience this year. Check out those posts for more details. It's all there.

Happy Holidays!