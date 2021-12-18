 Skip to content

miniLAW: Ministry of Law update for 18 December 2021

1.0.8 - New Video Option

Share · View all patches · Build 7908253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy friends!

We have been mulling over some of the reports that have been coming in on the bug forums and thinking of a way to fix some of the frame rate issues and black screen problems and I think we may have exposed an in-game solution to address most of them.

"Async On/Off" is now available in video options, and should be saveable to settings!

This feature took a little development to round out and test so we appreciate yall sticking with us while we worked on a fix.

Thanks again for playing and for your continued support.

