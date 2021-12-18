1.0.8 - New Video Option

Howdy friends!

We have been mulling over some of the reports that have been coming in on the bug forums and thinking of a way to fix some of the frame rate issues and black screen problems and I think we may have exposed an in-game solution to address most of them.

"Async On/Off" is now available in video options, and should be saveable to settings!

This feature took a little development to round out and test so we appreciate yall sticking with us while we worked on a fix.

Thanks again for playing and for your continued support.