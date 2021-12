Thank you for your patience, everyone. Robot Daycare is now available in Russian!

I'm happy to bring this story to a whole new audience, and I hope you'll enjoy it!

This update also comes with a few minor improvements. Most notably, name initials were added to the NVL segments. Now it should be easier to tell which character is speaking.

