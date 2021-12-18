 Skip to content

Karryn's Prison update for 18 December 2021

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1g

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1g

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How's your weekend going Warden? Nothing like kicking back, putting your feet up and watching a prison handle itself, eh? To help you out, here are the patch notes for v.1.0.1g!

  • Karryn can no longer use Suppress Desire when she wants to masturbate and using Suppress Desire would make her unable to masturbate.
  • Slightly increased the effect Karryn's Dexterity has on the pleasure damage she deals to enemies when she is actively using a Sex Skill.
  • Lowered the difficulty of escaping from Level 3's Gym after being defeated on Level 3.
  • Fixed the 'Partially Restore Bureaucracy' Edict's effect not working properly.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

