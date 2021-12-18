How's your weekend going Warden? Nothing like kicking back, putting your feet up and watching a prison handle itself, eh? To help you out, here are the patch notes for v.1.0.1g!
- Karryn can no longer use Suppress Desire when she wants to masturbate and using Suppress Desire would make her unable to masturbate.
- Slightly increased the effect Karryn's Dexterity has on the pleasure damage she deals to enemies when she is actively using a Sex Skill.
- Lowered the difficulty of escaping from Level 3's Gym after being defeated on Level 3.
- Fixed the 'Partially Restore Bureaucracy' Edict's effect not working properly.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Changed files in this update