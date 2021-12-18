 Skip to content

Arctico update for 18 December 2021

Alpha V.9Yf

-Improved tutorial with more information, markers, and tips.

-Added deployment animation to the misc. builder.

-Improved misc. builder design.

-Fixed misc. builder bug that would not allow you to discover new objects after finding a specific objects set.

-New misc. builder coffee maker model.

-Improved structures interior space detection when placing objects.

-Adjust mid-day color palette and lighting.

-Many more tweaks and improvements were done to the map and multiple locations.

