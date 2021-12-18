Alpha V.9Yf

-Improved tutorial with more information, markers, and tips.
-Added deployment animation to the misc. builder.
-Improved misc. builder design.
-Fixed misc. builder bug that would not allow you to discover new objects after finding a specific objects set.
-New misc. builder coffee maker model.
-Improved structures interior space detection when placing objects.
-Adjust mid-day color palette and lighting.
-Many more tweaks and improvements were done to the map and multiple locations.
Changed files in this update