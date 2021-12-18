The White Lady Enters the Terrordrome-Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 16

The White Lady steps into the Terrordrome, she is now selectable on the character selection screen, this update also includes some major changes to gameplay along with other fixes/changes.

She is the embodiment of the souls of thousands of women who have died brutal deaths across the earth, including suicides, murders and horrible accidents. An evil spirit who laments their death and carries the suffering of countless women inside of her. Anyone that disturbs her eternal mourning will face her wrath. She’s attracted to the energy left over by the fear and agony of women. She will anchor herself to these places and remain until all the energy has been consumed. She’s a portal to the infinite realm of agony, the home of countless tortured souls. She is many and their grief is eternal.

Online connectivity is now using Steam's relay network, in most cases this could improve connection quality. But your mileage may vary best to give online play a shot again if you haven't in a while.

Fixed an issue with certain moves in the corner not being within the correct offset, namely Mr. Hyde's command grab and among other moves.

New color selection is now set up within the character selection screen, this will allow for future costumes to have their own different colors. This also streamlines this selection process and doesn't reload the character with each selection. With this new system, players can no longer select the same color.

Certain Death Sentences are blockable within the first part of red blinking health but if chipped out, the Death Sentence will play. Always remember block is not the best option when facing a Death Sentence always try to dodge when all possible to avoid it.

While in training mode when switching Unleashed moves to Death Sentences, if a characters material is swapped due to being set on fire. Once reset it will reset the character to the color they selected.

Characters will no longer use normal dodging as a wake up, this allows OTG (on the ground) dodges to now work properly.

Fixed an issue that allowed for a crumple state to be used over it's limitations in combos, previously once hitting the limit with the opponent falling backwards you could use an OTG to continue your combo. This would reset the limit of the crumple state allowing for one more usage. Thus OTG is no longer allowed after using another move that would cause crumple. This fall back state now hides the opponents hitboxes.

Crumple states and OTG combo extension have been increased by one this will allow for longer combos and also potently bring back TOD's to the game. Just remember long combos require a punished opponent any player with 2 bars of meter can still escape when not punished.

Position Reset in Training mode no longer constantly locks characters in position when this button is held down.

More fixes to certain cameras so they are not traveling outside of the stage bounds.

More tweaks to the graphics to add more detail to character models and stages, if you feel you have lost FPS with this new graphics feature you can disabled it in the Graphics Settings menu. This option is known as SSAO.

OTG dodges now only work when you haven't been punished.

After being hit with a normal OTG attack you are no longer able to wake up while in this state. Normal OTG attacks mainly coming from normal attack moves,