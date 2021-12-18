 Skip to content

Midnight Stories 4 update for 18 December 2021

SS 3.1 "Katie and Victoria" and Poster Images (Option from Menu)

This update includes:

Side Story 3.1 - Katie and Victoria, fully voiced with 3 characters. ​Testing to add more options to allow for different paths.

Poster images - poster and brush strokes that makes the image look like a poster / cartoon. By default, this is turned off, to show normal images. The only way is to turn it OFF / ON from the menu - no other notification is provided.

Adding intro images for each episode and side story, to describe the characters a bit. Should be a feeling that you are reading a fashion magazine. (open magazine, turn page and close magazine sounds added)

The stories are smaller and easier to manage and this will offer the flexibility to provide more updates and different paths:

  • Kevin and Kara has 3 endings
  • Diamonds --- I'll add more endings or two stories (left couple or right couple)
  • Katie and Victoria --- I'll add more endings or more rooms (one story per room)

