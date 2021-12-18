Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.5

Build Date: 12.10.2021
New Features
- Popup Notifications are now displayed on the World Overlay for the following game events (with more to be added in the future):
-
A new class is unlocked
-
A new relic is unlocked
-
A crafting recipe is unlocked
-
A dynamic adventure is discovered – Hovering the event will highlight the discovered zone
-
A character has gained a level in a new or existing class - Clicking the event will transition to the hero editor for the character
-
A character has unspent skill points - Clicking the event will transition to the hero editor for the character
-
The Run History is now available as an option off the Main Menu. You can now view your ten most recent attempts. You can also delete embarrassing attempts. I’ll be looking at expanding this to include more attempts, or make the history configurable by the user. If you have ideas regarding more (or more useful) data that should be tracked, please reach out with a post on the community hub.
- A new Perception HUD has been added to the Tactics Overlay. It will show a “pip” for each individual enemy that is visible to the currently selected hero. Hovering these pips will highlight that enemy on the battlefield, while clicking them will snap the camera to that unit’s location.
- A set of Action Summary panels have been added to the Tactics Overlay. These panels will break down the specific and most relevant information for a specific action and its targets, showing the current ability, and essential details for any and all targets and sub-targets, including returned damage from thorns and opportunity attacks.
- A new Unit Inspector panel has been added to the Tactics Overlay. This panel becomes visible when right clicking any unit. It will display all the details available in the target details HUD (bottom right) when hovering the same unit. It can be dismissed with the convenient Close button located in the top right of the panel.
- Visual logging of both developer/debugging messages, as well as game feedback is now displayed on all screens. These messages will appear in the upper-third of the user-interface in a fading queue
- A Company Overview has been added to the Tactics Overlay when the player company has more than one unit. In these cases, clicking on an individual unit detail will snap the camera to that specific unit.
Balance
-
Psionic Blast has been reworked. The damage has been changed from:
- XD6 physical damage, to:
- XD4 physical, XD4 conviction, and XD4 essence damage,
- where X is the essence spent casting the ability
Polish
- Vignette Post-Processing has been added to the overworld map, in the hopes that the mood is generally darkened, without going overboard (I hope).
Crashes and Bugs
- Fixed a crash that occurred when landing at a merchant that did not have any treasure generated previously.
- Fixed an issue on Forest.Road that could sometimes cause units to appear “under” the map.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed Physician to sometimes be added to generated items.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when targeting feral grieflings with Feedback
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause battles to load with no enemies when a random encounter was generated with an elite on the roster.
- Fixed an issue that prevented enhancement state (I.e., the number of opportunity attacks being granted by vigilance, or the current stealth stage of a scout’s infiltration) from being saved during tactical battles.
- Fixed an issue that prevented correct calculation of opportunity attacks when activating abilities that provoke opportunity while an enemy nearby is capable of capitalizing on it.
