Propnight update for 18 December 2021

Patch 1.0.10

Patch 1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.10 is now live!

• Rebalancing of all maps

• Props - prop movement speed increased by 9%

• Props - fixed an issue due to which some small props could not stun the Killer

• Killers - increased the head stun area of all Killers, which should make the prop gameplay more responsive

• Impostor - prop movement speed reduced to the same as Survivors

• Impostor - Prop cooldown reduced from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

• Granny - now only 1 Mine knife can be placed

• Granny - returned the ability to attack during Astral, but reduced the Astral movement speed by 7%

• Tools - efficiency increased by 2 times

• Minor visual fixes

