Patch 1.0.10 is now live!
• Rebalancing of all maps
• Props - prop movement speed increased by 9%
• Props - fixed an issue due to which some small props could not stun the Killer
• Killers - increased the head stun area of all Killers, which should make the prop gameplay more responsive
• Impostor - prop movement speed reduced to the same as Survivors
• Impostor - Prop cooldown reduced from 7 seconds to 5 seconds
• Granny - now only 1 Mine knife can be placed
• Granny - returned the ability to attack during Astral, but reduced the Astral movement speed by 7%
• Tools - efficiency increased by 2 times
• Minor visual fixes
Propnight update for 18 December 2021
Patch 1.0.10
