v1.2.0 - You guys are awesome

v1.1.0 - 2021-12-18 You guys are awesome (community because they're god damn awesome)
Script Editor
- The text editor can open several files at once. (@Rez855 / @Shadow72)
It's not perfect so keep the feedback coming.
Steam
- Windows has a new launch option that lets player start with killing all their scripts
This is a safety net in case all the other safety nets fail.
- Linux has several launch options that use different flags for different OS.
- Debug and Fullscreen are available in the window utility bar.
- Tried (and maybe failed) to make the game completely kill itself after closing.
This one I still don't know wtf is going.
- No longer has background throttling.
- Default color should be pitch black when loading
- Add BN13: Challenge achievement.
Tutorial
- I watched someone play bitburner on youtube and reworked part of
the tutorial to try to make some parts of the game clearer.
- Add option to restart tutorial.
Netscript
- getGangInformation returns more information.
- getAscensionResult added
- getMemberInformation returns more info
- Formulas API has new functions for gang.
- Added documentation for corp API.
- exec has clearer error message when you send invalid data.
- getServer returns all defined field for hacknet servers.
- Fix a bug with scp multiple files (@theit8514)
- Stack traces should be smarter at replacing blobs with filenames
- Fix a weird error message that would occur when throwing raw strings.
- Fix shortcuts not working.
- Re-added setFocus and isFocused (@theit8514)
- new function getHashUpgrades (@MartinFournier)
- enableLog accepts "ALL" like disableLog (@wynro)
- toast() doesn't crash on invalid data (@ivanjermakov)
- alert() doesn't crash on invalid data (@Siern)
- Fixed an issue where scripts don't run where they should.
- Sleeve getInformation now returns cha
- getServer does work with no argument now
- workForFaction returns false when it mistakenly returned null
Character Overview
- The character overview now shows the amount of exp needed to next level (@MartinFournier)
Misc.
- Add option to supress Game Saved! toasts (@MartinFournier)
- Fix bug where ctrl+alt+j was eaten by the wrong process. (@billyvg)
- Theme Editor lets you paste colors (@MartinFournier)
- ctrl + u/k/w should work on terminal (@billyvg)
- Game now shows commit number, this is mostly for me. (@MartinFourier)
- running a bad script will give a clearer error message (@TheCoderJT)
- Default terminal capacity is maximum (@SayntGarmo)
- Fix problems with cp and mv (@theit8514)
- Make monaco load fully offline for players behind firewalls.
- change beginer guide to use n00dles instead of foodnstuff
- BN13 is harder
- nerf int gain from manualHack
- Fix UI displaying wrong stats (@DJMatch3000)
- Fix button not disabling as it should.
- New location in Ishima.
- Add setting to suppress stock market popups.
- Typo fixes (@Hedrauta, @cvr-119, @Ationi, @millennIumAMbiguity
@TealKoi, @TheCoderJT, @cblte, @2PacIsAlive, @MageKing17,
@Xynrati, @Adraxas, @pobiega)
- Fix 100% territory achievement.
- Reword message on active scripts page.
- Fix terminal not clearing after BN
- Remove references to .fconf
- Augmentation pages shows BN difficulty with SF5
- Fix scripts saving on wrong server while 'connect'ing
- Fix gym discount not working.
- Fix scan-analyze not working with timestamps
- Hash upgrades remember last choice.
- Save files now sort by date
- The covenant no longer supports negative memory purchases
- Fix corp shares buyback triggering by pressing enter
- Staneks gift display avg / num charges
- Infiltration rewards no longer decay with better stats
- terminal 'true' is parsed as boolean not string
- tail and kill use autocomplete()
- Fix focus for coding contract
- massive boost to noodle bar.
Special Thanks
- Special thank you to everyone on Discord who can answer new player questions so I can focus on more important things.
