Bitburner update for 18 December 2021

v1.2.0 - You guys are awesome

v1.2.0 - You guys are awesome

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.0 - 2021-12-18 You guys are awesome (community because they're god damn awesome)

Script Editor

  • The text editor can open several files at once. (@Rez855 / @Shadow72)

    It's not perfect so keep the feedback coming.

Steam

  • Windows has a new launch option that lets player start with killing all their scripts

    This is a safety net in case all the other safety nets fail.
  • Linux has several launch options that use different flags for different OS.
  • Debug and Fullscreen are available in the window utility bar.
  • Tried (and maybe failed) to make the game completely kill itself after closing.

    This one I still don't know wtf is going.
  • No longer has background throttling.
  • Default color should be pitch black when loading
  • Add BN13: Challenge achievement.

Tutorial

  • I watched someone play bitburner on youtube and reworked part of

    the tutorial to try to make some parts of the game clearer.

  • Add option to restart tutorial.

Netscript

  • getGangInformation returns more information.
  • getAscensionResult added
  • getMemberInformation returns more info
  • Formulas API has new functions for gang.
  • Added documentation for corp API.
  • exec has clearer error message when you send invalid data.
  • getServer returns all defined field for hacknet servers.
  • Fix a bug with scp multiple files (@theit8514)
  • Stack traces should be smarter at replacing blobs with filenames
  • Fix a weird error message that would occur when throwing raw strings.
  • Fix shortcuts not working.
  • Re-added setFocus and isFocused (@theit8514)
  • new function getHashUpgrades (@MartinFournier)
  • enableLog accepts "ALL" like disableLog (@wynro)
  • toast() doesn't crash on invalid data (@ivanjermakov)
  • alert() doesn't crash on invalid data (@Siern)
  • Fixed an issue where scripts don't run where they should.
  • Sleeve getInformation now returns cha
  • getServer does work with no argument now
  • workForFaction returns false when it mistakenly returned null

Character Overview

  • The character overview now shows the amount of exp needed to next level (@MartinFournier)

Misc.

  • Add option to supress Game Saved! toasts (@MartinFournier)
  • Fix bug where ctrl+alt+j was eaten by the wrong process. (@billyvg)
  • Theme Editor lets you paste colors (@MartinFournier)
  • ctrl + u/k/w should work on terminal (@billyvg)
  • Game now shows commit number, this is mostly for me. (@MartinFourier)
  • running a bad script will give a clearer error message (@TheCoderJT)
  • Default terminal capacity is maximum (@SayntGarmo)
  • Fix problems with cp and mv (@theit8514)
  • Make monaco load fully offline for players behind firewalls.
  • change beginer guide to use n00dles instead of foodnstuff
  • BN13 is harder
  • nerf int gain from manualHack
  • Fix UI displaying wrong stats (@DJMatch3000)
  • Fix button not disabling as it should.
  • New location in Ishima.
  • Add setting to suppress stock market popups.
  • Typo fixes (@Hedrauta, @cvr-119, @Ationi, @millennIumAMbiguity

    @TealKoi, @TheCoderJT, @cblte, @2PacIsAlive, @MageKing17,

    @Xynrati, @Adraxas, @pobiega)
  • Fix 100% territory achievement.
  • Reword message on active scripts page.
  • Fix terminal not clearing after BN
  • Remove references to .fconf
  • Augmentation pages shows BN difficulty with SF5
  • Fix scripts saving on wrong server while 'connect'ing
  • Fix gym discount not working.
  • Fix scan-analyze not working with timestamps
  • Hash upgrades remember last choice.
  • Save files now sort by date
  • The covenant no longer supports negative memory purchases
  • Fix corp shares buyback triggering by pressing enter
  • Staneks gift display avg / num charges
  • Infiltration rewards no longer decay with better stats
  • terminal 'true' is parsed as boolean not string
  • tail and kill use autocomplete()
  • Fix focus for coding contract
  • massive boost to noodle bar.

Special Thanks

  • Special thank you to everyone on Discord who can answer new player questions so I can focus on more important things.

