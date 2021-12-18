Update 1.6

YouTube

New matsuri area in the Shinto shrine map, which includes 10 food stalls, dining area, and staff tent. Stalls:

baked corn (snacks: baked corn, ikayaki, yakiimo, yakitori);

frankfurt sausages (snacks: grilled sausages on a stick);

ringo ame (snacks: candy apple);

choco banana (snacks: chocolate banana – 4 flavors, cotton candy – 2 flavors);

baby castella (snacks: baby castella);

taiyaki (snacks: taiyaki – 5 flavors, crepes – 2 flavors, melonpan);

okonomiyaki (snacks: okonomiyaki);

takoyaki (snacks: takoyaki);

kakigoori (snacks: kakigoori – 8 flavors, coconut drink, watermelon piece);

yakisoba (snacks: yakisoba, yakisoba pan);

In the staff tent, you can get free matsuri posters (used as apartment room wall decorations).

Yakisoba, kakigoori, and takoyaki stalls are also available in the Summer Town map.

Fixed a minor bug with camera zooming in too close in some cases while opening girlfriend’s inventory.

Achievement items are now added to inventory in both story and free modes.

Fixed a bug which happened if you attempted to kiss girlfriend while holding a pillow.

Fixed a bug with incorrectly placed coloring marker in some screen resolutions and aspect ratios (coloring book mini-game).

This is the final update for the game (this time for real). Since a few months ago I started working on a new dating sim project based on the same core principles but with vastly more advanced visuals and gameplay mechanics. Early Access Steam release is planned for 2023. For latest updates on development progress, you can check the project's official Twitter account.