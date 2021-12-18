-Change: You can no longer respec affinities past Level 1.
-New: Transporter sfx.
-New: Consume item sfx.
-New: Jump and Land sfx.
-Change: Lowered volume on some sounds some more.
-New: Drop Item sfx.
-New: End Turn sfx.
-New: Flee sfx.
-New: Traders/Shopkeepers have hello and goodbye sfx.
-Fix: Merchant Escort being lost forever if you run out on them during
an escort mission.
-Change: Abandoning Merchant Escort during an escort mission now
informs you in activity log.
-Fix: Left-click corpse looting re-established.
-New: Added more vegetation to Ethicsburg, Passageways, and Dungeons.
Redaxium update for 18 December 2021
Patch 0.94
