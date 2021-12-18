 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 18 December 2021

Patch 0.94

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change: You can no longer respec affinities past Level 1.

-New: Transporter sfx.

-New: Consume item sfx.

-New: Jump and Land sfx.

-Change: Lowered volume on some sounds some more.

-New: Drop Item sfx.

-New: End Turn sfx.

-New: Flee sfx.

-New: Traders/Shopkeepers have hello and goodbye sfx.

-Fix: Merchant Escort being lost forever if you run out on them during

an escort mission.

-Change: Abandoning Merchant Escort during an escort mission now

informs you in activity log.

-Fix: Left-click corpse looting re-established.

-New: Added more vegetation to Ethicsburg, Passageways, and Dungeons.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
