Kinky Fight Club Update 1.2 "Enter the dungeon"

Hey friends!
It 's finally here! The big “Enter the dungeon” update for Kinky Fight Club!
wohoo!
This update was supposed to come out with the Dungeon Coup release, but I massively underestimated the complexity of well…everything, finishing Dungeon Coup and actually making the update, so here we are, like 3 months later!
But hey, better late than never! (and better yet, I survived!)
So, what 's new?
New sex positions!
6 new sex moves have been added to the game, each with their own 5-stages, and with this, the game now officially have over 100 different sex moves! (101 to be exact, or 119 if you wanna count the f/f - m/m variations)
these new moves are:
Folded pin oral, mounting handjob, breast smother 2*, wrestler’s spanking, missionary 6 and prone doggystyle 4.
*This is the first dynamic sex move on this game: if started by a female passive character it will be a breast smother technique, while if it is started by a male or active character it will try to suck the boobs of their opponent. The animation is the same, but the intent is different, this is a system that i'm using in Solas City Heroes.
New fantasy skin tones & elf ears!
6 New skin tones have been added to the game, these are fantasy colors, so you can go with more crazy characters!
The elf models from dungeon coup have been added to the game as well, so you can now create elf characters!
Massive character slot expansion!
18 new character slots have been added to the game!
So you now can have up to 60 custom characters on your roster!
Originally I was going to add like 4-8, but LordJerle and DSX have helped me so much testing stuff and sharing videos that I decided to add more and more slots for them, as a way of saying Thanks!
The whole character saving system was revamped (partially), but now I finally fixed the bug that caused save files to get wrong information if you changed the name.
In other words: you can now rename the characters to change the save slot and they should work perfectly!
The new character slots will have to be unlocked in the shop, however instead of unlocking them one by one you can buy the whole page. If you had previously bought the character slots 11 and 12, you will have all the character slots unlocked for free!
New stages!
I added 3 dungeon-themed stages to the game!
These are unlocked and you can use them whenever you want!
Custom Dirty Talk!
This player-requested feature allows you to modify the dirty talk in the game! The game includes instructions on how to do it, but mostly it’s just using any word processor to modify the provided files and put them in the dialogues folder.
You can share your dirty talk creations, just like characters!
Improved facial expressions!
This system was developed for Solas City Heroes and has been updated to work in this project. Now the facial animations will smoothly transition from one to the other rather than changing instantly and abruptly.
Improved passives!
Most of the passives with 90 seconds cooldowns had their cooldowns reduced to 60 seconds, so they see more use in shorter games. They were a bit underpowered before, so now they should be more useful.
Massive bugfix
I fixed a lot of bugs, including save-file bugs, character selection bugs, passive bugs, AI bugs, gallery bugs, gallery bugs again, etc. So, yeah, many many bugs fixed.
Freed the cheats!
You can now find the cheat codes in the Credits section inside the game! This was supposed to be released on the 1 year anniversary, but well, here they are at least!
Slightly improved performance
Among other things I tried to squeeze a bit more optimization, and it worked, but at this point there isn’t much more to optimize. So yeah, more fps!
And that’s most of it, as always you can find the full changelog below!
I wanna say that I'm sorry it took so long, sometimes shit happens, and well, this is the best I could do, I'll try to not underestimate development times again, but this is something I'm actually very bad at…
So, this update is of course already uploaded to both Steam and Itch, so if you bought the game there, you can just go and download it!
If you enjoyed this update, consider trying Solas City Heroes, as that is my current project, and all support is welcome, as we try to expand the team and allow everyone to work more hours in developing the projects!
(You can find more about it in our itch.io page)
Have a great weekend friends, and enjoy the game!
And happy holidays!!!
Ill be back soon with a big surprise for the next update of Solas City Heroes…
Cheers!
Changelog Kinky Fight Club - 1.2 “ Enter the dungeon”
- Added 6 new skin colors! (Also dick skin colors)
- Added two news elf bodies for customization
- Removed the Fps counter on top
- Added the new facial motion system, which makes the face transition between animations more fluid, and also more accurate.
- Remade the main menu character selection interface, now there are 3 pages for characters: Kinky Fight Club base characters, custom characters and guest characters.
- Added 18 more custom character slots!
- Added 18 more guest character slots!
- Modified shop unlock: The old Character 11 unlock space now unlocks all custom characters in page 2, the old Character 12 unlock space now unlocks all custom characters in page 3. If you had bought them previously then you saved 4400 coins!
- Fixed an issue in the arcade that wouldn't show the icon for some custom characters.
- Added missing custom characters to the list of possible enemies in Arcade.
- Added missing custom characters to the list of possible enemies in Survival.
- Added missing portraits in Survival.
- Fixed an issue with the saves and added a failsafe to prevent it in the future.
- Fixed an issue that caused some sex moves to be changed.
- Fixed an issue with two BreastPlay moves missing their weakness and resistance.
- Improved the save system: Starting in this update you can just Rename files and change slots for saved characters!
- Fixed an issue with the cum animation of Prone Doggy 3
- Fixed a possible issue with the Cheat to Disable the AI. Keep in mind the AI will finish any action it had queued before getting disabled (so it may take up to 5 secs for it to work).
- Slightly rearranged the cheat buttons, now they look better.
- Fixed an issue in Gallery where using "Change Role" wouldn't change the current sex position.
- Fixed an issue with facial expressions on the gallery-
- Fixed an issue with the Gallery not properly stopping auto mode.
- Added 3 new Stages to fight on!
- Added a new 5-stage Foreplay Movement: Folded pin oral!
- Added a new 5-stage Foreplay Movement: Mounting Handjob!
- Added a new 5-stage Foreplay Movement: Breastsmother2/Breast suck!
- Added a new 5-stage Foreplay Movement: Wrestler's spanking!
- Added a new 5-stage Sex Movement: Missionary 6!
- Added a new 5-stage Sex Movement: Prone Doggystyle 4!
- Fixed an issue that caused a visual bug in the EXTRA slots 1-2 in customization when saving in a costume that's not 1.
- Slightly tweaked player AI for watch mode, to have more balanced matched.
- Fixed an issue that caused when the character was completely naked to do not count as undressed. (It does now!)
- Added a new Feature: Custom Dirty talk! With this new feature you can modify (with any text editor, like notepad) the lines that the character will speak during the game!
- Fixed an issue with the loading screen that sometimes may take longer than expected.
- Fixed an issue with the dick not spawning in one movement.
- Fixed an issue with some characters not cumming in endless mode.
- Fixed an issue with the gallery auto-mode not starting again once stopped.
- Fixed an issue with the player AI not properly using the Counter sometimes.
- Fixed an issue with animation timing in a particular animation-swap state.
- Fixed an issue with garbage collection not triggering properly.
- Fixed an issue with one light flickering sometimes in 32 bit OS.
- Fixed an issue with the passive "Go with the flow", it should now work properly.
- Reduced the base cooldown from all the 90 sec passives to 60 seconds.
- Reduced the cooldown of Undying passive to 120 seconds.
- Added the cheat codes list in the Credits page.
- Removed some of the old guest characters.
- Added a bunch of new Guest characters.
- Slightly retouched player AI (once again).
Changed files in this update