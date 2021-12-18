Kinky Fight Club Update 1.2 "Enter the dungeon"

Hey friends!

It 's finally here! The big “Enter the dungeon” update for Kinky Fight Club!

wohoo!

This update was supposed to come out with the Dungeon Coup release, but I massively underestimated the complexity of well…everything, finishing Dungeon Coup and actually making the update, so here we are, like 3 months later!

But hey, better late than never! (and better yet, I survived!)

So, what 's new?

New sex positions!

6 new sex moves have been added to the game, each with their own 5-stages, and with this, the game now officially have over 100 different sex moves! (101 to be exact, or 119 if you wanna count the f/f - m/m variations)

these new moves are:

Folded pin oral, mounting handjob, breast smother 2*, wrestler’s spanking, missionary 6 and prone doggystyle 4.

*This is the first dynamic sex move on this game: if started by a female passive character it will be a breast smother technique, while if it is started by a male or active character it will try to suck the boobs of their opponent. The animation is the same, but the intent is different, this is a system that i'm using in Solas City Heroes.

New fantasy skin tones & elf ears!

6 New skin tones have been added to the game, these are fantasy colors, so you can go with more crazy characters!

The elf models from dungeon coup have been added to the game as well, so you can now create elf characters!

Massive character slot expansion!

18 new character slots have been added to the game!

So you now can have up to 60 custom characters on your roster!

Originally I was going to add like 4-8, but LordJerle and DSX have helped me so much testing stuff and sharing videos that I decided to add more and more slots for them, as a way of saying Thanks!

The whole character saving system was revamped (partially), but now I finally fixed the bug that caused save files to get wrong information if you changed the name.

In other words: you can now rename the characters to change the save slot and they should work perfectly!

The new character slots will have to be unlocked in the shop, however instead of unlocking them one by one you can buy the whole page. If you had previously bought the character slots 11 and 12, you will have all the character slots unlocked for free!

New stages!

I added 3 dungeon-themed stages to the game!

These are unlocked and you can use them whenever you want!

Custom Dirty Talk!

This player-requested feature allows you to modify the dirty talk in the game! The game includes instructions on how to do it, but mostly it’s just using any word processor to modify the provided files and put them in the dialogues folder.

You can share your dirty talk creations, just like characters!

Improved facial expressions!

This system was developed for Solas City Heroes and has been updated to work in this project. Now the facial animations will smoothly transition from one to the other rather than changing instantly and abruptly.

Improved passives!

Most of the passives with 90 seconds cooldowns had their cooldowns reduced to 60 seconds, so they see more use in shorter games. They were a bit underpowered before, so now they should be more useful.

Massive bugfix

I fixed a lot of bugs, including save-file bugs, character selection bugs, passive bugs, AI bugs, gallery bugs, gallery bugs again, etc. So, yeah, many many bugs fixed.

Freed the cheats!

You can now find the cheat codes in the Credits section inside the game! This was supposed to be released on the 1 year anniversary, but well, here they are at least!

Slightly improved performance

Among other things I tried to squeeze a bit more optimization, and it worked, but at this point there isn’t much more to optimize. So yeah, more fps!

And that’s most of it, as always you can find the full changelog below!

I wanna say that I'm sorry it took so long, sometimes shit happens, and well, this is the best I could do, I'll try to not underestimate development times again, but this is something I'm actually very bad at…

So, this update is of course already uploaded to both Steam and Itch, so if you bought the game there, you can just go and download it!

If you enjoyed this update, consider trying Solas City Heroes, as that is my current project, and all support is welcome, as we try to expand the team and allow everyone to work more hours in developing the projects!

(You can find more about it in our itch.io page)

Have a great weekend friends, and enjoy the game!

And happy holidays!!!

Ill be back soon with a big surprise for the next update of Solas City Heroes…

Cheers!

Changelog Kinky Fight Club - 1.2 “ Enter the dungeon”