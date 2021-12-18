Version 0.2.5 - New Map!

This patch includes a lot of content that will need to be tested over the next few days!
The big-ticket item is the new map, Fellvern Island. This map is 4x the square area of the old map and will stick with the game as the official map for the next 6+ months.
Added Fellvern Island Map
Added Menu to Manage Singleplayer Worlds
Added Stash Item
Added Iron Ore, Iron Ingot, Wood Branch Material Items
Added Katana, Golf Club, Pickaxe Melee Items
Added Empty Syringe, Empty Can Misc Items
Added Mouse Sensitivity and FoV setting sliders
Added Stone and Iron Ore Nodes
Added Zombie Knockback when Meleed
Added Zombie Footstep Sounds
Added Grid to Map UI
Added Server Settings for World map and save location
Added Sound Effects for Backpacks and Armor
Added Network Entity Scoping (proxying information to each player)
Updated Loot Tables (less random one-off items)
Updated Item Inventory Rendering to 3D
Updated File Save location (Moved to roaming folder)
Updated URP Pipeline (Tweaks to shadows)
Fixed CPU Usage bug (Maxed out)
Removed Charland Map
