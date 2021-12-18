 Skip to content

The Crackpet Show update for 18 December 2021

Update notes for version 0.7.9.3

Build 7907912

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for a problem with the black screen issue on Windows 7. Now you can skip directly to the game menu using the ESC key.

The Crackpet Show Content Depot 1390701
