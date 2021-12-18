0.13.0 - Santa's Workshop

Share · View all patches · Build 7907840 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 19:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey World Builders!

CAN YOU IMAGINE? It's been only 2 weeks, and the next update is already out! Just before festivus - who would have guessed?

The name? Santa's Workshop! ( Version 0.13.0 )

Now what does Santa have to offer?

Steam Workshop support! Woop woop, you can now share maps with other players through the Steam workshop!!

AUTO SAVES! Ever lost a map? Well now you can lose 30 of them! The game will automatically save your world every few minutes, and when loading a new one

New zombie animals! Let the zombie plague spread! To all the new animals

NEW MAP SIZE FOR PC/MAC/LINUX: After Titanic we introduce: ICEBERG

Power Bar Resize: You can change size of the bottom power bar via settings to your likings

And the PIE.

Oh, and of course... "ROUND" WORLDS! ( In the loading screen )

The new version is already available on Steam! The mobile version is in the works.

For full patch notes, please check official website here.

Enjoy!