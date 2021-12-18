0.13.0 - Santa's Workshop

Hey World Builders!
CAN YOU IMAGINE? It's been only 2 weeks, and the next update is already out! Just before festivus - who would have guessed?
The name? Santa's Workshop! ( Version 0.13.0 )
Now what does Santa have to offer?
- Steam Workshop support! Woop woop, you can now share maps with other players through the Steam workshop!!
- AUTO SAVES! Ever lost a map? Well now you can lose 30 of them! The game will automatically save your world every few minutes, and when loading a new one
- New zombie animals! Let the zombie plague spread! To all the new animals
- NEW MAP SIZE FOR PC/MAC/LINUX: After Titanic we introduce: ICEBERG
- Power Bar Resize: You can change size of the bottom power bar via settings to your likings
- And the PIE.
Oh, and of course... "ROUND" WORLDS! ( In the loading screen )
The new version is already available on Steam! The mobile version is in the works.
For full patch notes, please check official website here.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update