New Update Arrives! They Came from the Depths of the Earth

Hi everyone,
We are ready with a new update. Exploding Giant Mites and two new Talents Stones added along with some new items and improvements. We changed the starting Talent Stones of Exile Prince and Fire Acrobat with the new ones. So now they both have area of effect spells at the beginning and they are more fun to play. See below the details of the new update:
Version 0.71.02
ADDITIONS
- Fire Breath Talent Stone: Unleash a cone of fire damaging multiple enemies
- Poison Spray Talent Stone: Unleash a cone of poison damaging multiple enemies
- Large Potion of Vitality: Gives 75 stamina and 75 health.
- Boss Battle Music
- Giant Mites in four tiers: Magmablast, Lava Dweller, Flamewalker, Ashbringer
Materials:
- Giant Mite Legs
- Giant Mite Eggs
Weapons:
- Beast Claw Staff
- Aquatril Staff
- Steel Staff
CHANGES
- Fire Acrobat now starts with Fire Breath and Dreadful Strike talent stones.
- Exiled Prince now starts with Frost Blade and Poison Spray talent stones.
- Reduced Fireball stamina cost to 40 from 45.
- Changed volcanic stone image to a more suitable one
- Changed the mouse cursor of ranged attack to a bow icon. It used to be a target icon.
- Perks for bravery skill improved. They are changed as follows:
Beginner: Every point gives +4 health and +3 mind resistance
Competent: You deal +25% more damage when your health is below 25%
Qualified: You gain 25% of your stamina when you are critically hit
Specialist: You deal +25% more damage when your health is below 50%
Master: You gain 50% of your stamina when you are critically hit
