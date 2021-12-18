Update 21.12.18 - The 2021 Christmas special!

Update 21.12.18 changes:
- Added "University" and "Archery range" construction projects to the overview map.
- The invitation to the Spire of Courage challenge floor now appears on the Aldlyn city board after finishing the advanced floor in the Spire, regardless of whether or not you encountered Hellhound in it.
- I created a new screen for the command center building, with the status of your army and some new options to improve your forces. It can be accessed from the overview map.
[The events on this screen for the fortification of your borders and for the intel on other countries don't exist yet.]
- The "declare war" option in the dialog with Theremis was changed to "prepare for war" and can be triggered now. This has no effect for Amagal and Begus yet. For Dorgania it'll unlock a spy mission with Kurohime. (also requires the event with Lady Akira to be advanced)
- 8 new squad leaders. You get hints in the command center for where you can recruit the new vangaurd squad leaders.
- New event with Mai and Dea. After talking with the baker girl Nina at the bakery in Central (which you can build on the overview map), the scene starts automatically when you walk out of the bakery. (Requires that you had Dea's first scene, and that Mai is on her good path)
This scene will also unlock the christmas special area. If Mai is on her bad path for you, you can't unlock the scene at the bakery. Instead, you can replay the scene via the CG room if her bad path is far enough, and unlock the christmas area that way.
- For the christmas special, several new dungeons, riddles, special battles, items and legendary equipment were added to the game.
A special feature in the christmas area is a slot machine system, where you can get a bunch of different rewards in return for tokens.
- A new vanguard bonus battle was added. It's random which of the two bonus battles you get when you start the mission.
The new map has the special feature that as long as a certain enemy mage squad is alive, a random vangaurd squad takes 5 damage at the start of the turn from long range fire magic.
- New CG scene with Kurohime available on the overview map (in the forest east of Aldlyn) after recruiting her as a squad leader.
Small changes:
- After talking with Flaire for the first time at the thieves guild hideout, the hidden stair in the storage in Thremten will have the dialog option to bring you directly to the hideout, instead of forcing you to walk through the sewer area again.
- You don't receive hammer and scythe items anymore during Kayelinth's secret garden events, to avoid filling your inventory with unnecessary stuff. Both can be sold for 20,000 gold now, so that you can get rid of them in save files where you already obtained them.
- I greatly reduced the insignia costs of items in the special shop of the Spire of Courage.
- Slightly changed to inside of the castle in Manastyr, to make the entrances to some doors at the bottom of the hallway more obvious, since people sometimes missed the entrance to Varea's room.
- Fixed the spelling mistake of "relationships" in the skilltrees.
- The new item "Love Letter" gives +10 relationship, without limitation.
Changed files in this update