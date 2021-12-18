Weekly Progress Report #70: 2 New levels!

The Heist (Level 78)

Inspired by [insert heist movie], this level has it all, laser grids, disabling alarms, jumping through windows, a getaway car, you name it!





The level takes place in a museum, so I added a bunch of pogo-themed museum pieces like: The Pogosaurus!





Thanks a ton to WaltzingDucks for playtesting the level and telling me all the things he found frustrating about it. The level is definitely more fun after that round of feedback.

Get Over It (Level 69)



A few months back I contacted Bennet Foddy about making a level that was an homage to his game Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy. He approved, and I started working on a level based on the beginning of Getting Over It. Work on the level stalled out for a bit because, like the game that inspired it, it was REALLY HARD and pretty finicky/frustrating. I shelved the idea for a while but this week I realized that I could mitigate some of the more frustrating parts of the level by [spoiler]just giving you a jetpack[/spoiler].

Let me know what you think about the new levels in the comments here or on Discord!

Changelog