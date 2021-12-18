Weekly Progress Report #70: 2 New levels!

The Heist (Level 78)
Inspired by [insert heist movie], this level has it all, laser grids, disabling alarms, jumping through windows, a getaway car, you name it!
The level takes place in a museum, so I added a bunch of pogo-themed museum pieces like: The Pogosaurus!
Thanks a ton to WaltzingDucks for playtesting the level and telling me all the things he found frustrating about it. The level is definitely more fun after that round of feedback.
Get Over It (Level 69)
A few months back I contacted Bennet Foddy about making a level that was an homage to his game Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy. He approved, and I started working on a level based on the beginning of Getting Over It. Work on the level stalled out for a bit because, like the game that inspired it, it was REALLY HARD and pretty finicky/frustrating. I shelved the idea for a while but this week I realized that I could mitigate some of the more frustrating parts of the level by [spoiler]just giving you a jetpack[/spoiler].
Let me know what you think about the new levels in the comments here or on Discord!
Changelog
- GAMEPLAY: Update Tumbler geometry to be less annoying / more reliable. The geometry is different enough that it's technically a "new level", and so your scores and the leaderboard for it will be reset. Sorry!
- CONTENT: New level: The Heist (#78).
- UX: Line color when looking through walls is now easier to see through.
- ACHIEVEMENTS: Added "Om Nom Nom" achievement (still needs icon).
- CONTENT: New level: Get Over It (#69)
- ACHIEVEMENTS: Added "Getting Over It" achievement.
- DEV: Various work on the final level.
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Diamond case is lower to the ground.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Diamond pickup hitbox is now the same size as the shatter hitbox.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Alarm disabler button is bigger and looks like a button.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Alarm disabler button falls down more consistently when touched.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Alarm disabler doesn't kill you if you hit your head.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Removed construction sign from broken window.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Goal zone now contains the car instead of being inside it.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Adjusted initial laser wall positions so it's easier to jump through.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Adjusted laser circle wall distance to be slightly farther away so you're less likely to slide into it.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Doorway when existing laser area is wider.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Ceiling above laser area is smaller so you're less likely to bonk when trying to jump down.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]THE HEIST: Player character is a bit brighter.[/spoiler]
