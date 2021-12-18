The reported phase 49 bug has been fixed!

Hello everyone!
Thanks for letting me know in the community that there was a bug in phase 49. It has been fixed, I believe the cat will roll normally now. If you encounter another problem please let me know!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello everyone!
Thanks for letting me know in the community that there was a bug in phase 49. It has been fixed, I believe the cat will roll normally now. If you encounter another problem please let me know!
Changed files in this update