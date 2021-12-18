 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Roll The Cat update for 18 December 2021

The reported phase 49 bug has been fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 7907757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thanks for letting me know in the community that there was a bug in phase 49. It has been fixed, I believe the cat will roll normally now. If you encounter another problem please let me know!

Changed files in this update

Roll The Cat Content Depot 1793381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.