 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Shift update for 18 December 2021

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.078

Share · View all patches · Build 7907737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHARACTER PROGRESSION OVERHAUL

  • Your character can now be used in all modes (Story, Doomed and Escape).
  • Your character will earn XP and level up in Doomed and Escape modes, just like Story mode.
  • No more character per Difficulty Level. Your character can be used across all Difficulty Levels.
  • Higher difficulty levels have higher XP multipliers. Casual = 0.5x, Hard = 1.0x and Brutal = 2.0x. This incentivizes playing higher difficulty levels.
  • XP related perks now available in Doomed / Escape.

Improvements

  • In solo mode, oxygen no longer depletes while you are at a shop terminal or interacting with an object.
  • HUD - spare lives count is now only shown in Casual Difficulty where you actually have spare lives.
  • HUD - spare lives count is now shown as additional lives excluding your current life.

Fixes

  • Auto Blast Perk was triggering auto daze. Auto Daze Perk now correctly triggers auto daze.
  • Fixed the description of some Perks where the value shown was divided by 10. For example "Heal an additional 1 points" instead of "10".
  • Fixed missing emissive glow on Engineer helmet.
  • Cooldown upgrade added back to Sidekick.
  • Fixed player health sync issue in co-op due to Difficulty Level not being in sync when Brutal or Casual difficulties are chosen.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.