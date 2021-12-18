RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.078

CHARACTER PROGRESSION OVERHAUL
- Your character can now be used in all modes (Story, Doomed and Escape).
- Your character will earn XP and level up in Doomed and Escape modes, just like Story mode.
- No more character per Difficulty Level. Your character can be used across all Difficulty Levels.
- Higher difficulty levels have higher XP multipliers. Casual = 0.5x, Hard = 1.0x and Brutal = 2.0x. This incentivizes playing higher difficulty levels.
- XP related perks now available in Doomed / Escape.
Improvements
- In solo mode, oxygen no longer depletes while you are at a shop terminal or interacting with an object.
- HUD - spare lives count is now only shown in Casual Difficulty where you actually have spare lives.
- HUD - spare lives count is now shown as additional lives excluding your current life.
Fixes
- Auto Blast Perk was triggering auto daze. Auto Daze Perk now correctly triggers auto daze.
- Fixed the description of some Perks where the value shown was divided by 10. For example "Heal an additional 1 points" instead of "10".
- Fixed missing emissive glow on Engineer helmet.
- Cooldown upgrade added back to Sidekick.
- Fixed player health sync issue in co-op due to Difficulty Level not being in sync when Brutal or Casual difficulties are chosen.
