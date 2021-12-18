Christmas 2021!

As the nights grew longer and temperatures dropped lower, we received word of anomalous activity in the North Pole. Agents were dispatched to investigate, but never returned. Now, as the unwilling residents of Site-02 breach containment, strangely season-appropriate anomalies have made their way into the facility…

Happy December, everyone! Once more, we find ourselves at the end of another year. We always like to celebrate the festive season and find a home for some of the strange and interesting ideas we’ve come up with throughout the year. So find yourself some hot cocoa and make sure the heat's on; it's going to be a long night.

SCP-2536 - "The Gift That Keeps On Giving"

Last year's holiday event saw the debut of an anomalous Christmas tree. Dubbed SCP-2536, it appeared at random before Foundation personnel. As expected of any Christmas tree, players could find that which they needed most at the base of the tree. Whether it be a way to help or kill, the tree always knows what to provide.

SCP-2536 is back in full force, manifesting sporadically throughout the facility. Its motives (if it has any) might be unknown, but the boons it provides certainly aren't...

We've taken the time to remake SCP-2536's mechanics from the ground up. Many things remain the same, but with a new model, original audio, and a full design update, it's on standard with the content that was introduced through the year. Be on the lookout for weird and wonderful things coming from its gifts.

Like last year, SCP-2536 is exclusive to the season, and there aren’t any plans to keep it as a permanent addition. We wanted to be transparent about this now, to ensure that the Halloween event didn't create any expectations. In the meantime, we hope this new rendition of SCP-2536 shakes things up!

SCP-244 - "Ice Fog Jar"

Retrieved from the basement of a Chaos Insurgency base, SCP-244 is the latest addition to Site-02. An earthenware jar composed of ceramics and unknown minerals, this object contains a seemingly endless amount of freezing fog that will emanate from its mouth when the lid is removed.

Following the transport of SCP-244 to Site-02, a [REDACTED]. The second instance was quickly contained with one injury and no fatalities. Since this incident, no additional instances of SCP-244 have been found or reported. The original instance has been classified as SCP-244-A while the new instance has been designated SCP-244-B.

Both instances of SCP-244 have been safely contained in Site-02 for some time now. In the turmoil of the evacuation, both were left unaccounted for. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

SCP-244 is a deployable SCP object that can be found in standard containment pedestals, or [DATA EXPUNGED]. When activated, it will be placed on the floor and will expel large clouds of icy mist. The mist can fill the room and spill into adjacent hallways and chambers through open doors. This fog has proven harmful and potentially lethal to humans, and even living SCPs have been hindered by its effects. We won't spoil the full mechanics of this portable environmental hazard - you'll have to find that out for yourself!

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg (pun very much intended) for our newest SCP item. Assuming all goes well, we'll be keeping SCP-244 as a permanent addition, much like we introduced SCP-330 and SCP-2176 in an event before keeping them in modified forms. Time will tell what form that the jar takes in the future, but we'll be keeping an eye on the event to inform our decision.

Patch Notes

Although the two aforementioned objects are certainly the most notable additions, they are by no means the only ones. As in the past, many smaller additions can be found in Site-02. Here's a list of some of the most noteworthy changes of the season.

Reintroduced SCP-2536, The GIft That Keeps On Giving.

Introduced SCP-244, Ice Fog Jar.

Existing coffee cups throughout the facility may contain hot cocoa.

Seasonal cosmetic updates for SCP-018, SCP-173, and many objects throughout the facility.

Removed SCP-055.

2021 in retrospect and what comes next!

2020 was fraught with hardships and delays, and it showed in the quality of our work. By comparison, although the major update for this year, Parabellum, took quite some time to ship, we're extremely proud of it, and we think that it's the strongest update we've ever made.

The Halloween update followed shortly after, which reintroduced SCP-330 and debuted SCP-2536. Both of these returned as permanent additions at the start of December. As we look back to the past twelve months, we're optimistic and excited about what comes next. No business year is without its hiccups, but this year was special. It proved that we can do better than we did in 2020, and we hope that next year, we'll do better than 2021, too.

We don't plan on stopping anytime soon, and we hope you'll join us for the ride. We have such sights to show you.

See you in the dark.

~ Northwood Studios