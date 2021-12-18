Update #1 - Ver. 1.0.0a - 21

Fixes.

Steam VR always starts with, has been fixed

Regarding GPU temperatures, has been fixed (On 12/15/2021).

After loading a save game the session could not be found, this is now fixed

Changes

FPS were limited to a maximum of 120

New

The number of players can now be set (On 12/15/2021).

You can now give yourself in Creative Mode (XP) (ALT + NUM 3)

Note: As for GPU temperatures, a graphics card always has temperatures of 50°C to 70°C, depending on the hardware. The load on a graphics card is very high in any game, which is true. Start other equivalent games and look at these values and you will see that everything is correct.

Please refrain from such messages with Bitcoin Minner, I will report these users immediately and without warning. These are harsh accusations that I will not accept.

