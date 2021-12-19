The City-State update

City-State policy
This update rebalances the gameplay for "mono-city" players as opposed to the default wide gameplay of "multi-cities players.
Until now, players who couldn't or would not grow beyond a single capital region in the copper age would suffer only disadvantages against players growing wide as much as they can and who accumulate more production, population, and military power.
The Democracy policy that was introduced in previous updates existed, but came way too late to make any meaningful difference.
To make the choice or remaining a single-city more viable to compete against the wide players, a new "City State" policy is introduced with the Council knowledge.
It gives notably a +50% in culture and +20% in buildings efficiency, as well as reductions of waste and conflict, and the ability for the capital region to claim 2 more countryside territories.
This earlier policy now compounds with the later Democracy which requires it, giving a potential maximum of +100% culture bonus yielding much more Civilization Points, which is something wide players can't compete with no matter how powerful.
The other perks are here just to reduce the gap between the two playstyles.
Some penalties to multi-city gameplay have also been added on the other side: more waste and more penalty for very high taxes.
Occupations
This update also starts to fixes numerous issues with occupations since the introduction of regional territories.
The integrity of territorial statuses is now better preserve, so that occupying a region center no longer makes the countrysides attached to it lose their status. Freeing an occupation also reverts to the previous status of the territories.
Besides that, resistance rules have been modified: an occupied territory now needs to be pacified before its status can be changed and resistance only decreases if troops are present. Otherwise, it keeps growing expodentially.
Lastly, occupied territories are now in a 'frozen' state to prevent exploits and sabotage from occupants: they have no budget and no growth.
The occupant no longer has any access to territories beyond simply visibility. They can't edit, build, demolish or access resources.
Managing the update
Main nerfs:
- +10% waste from for the elites and +10 from regional administrations
- taxes higher loyalty penaly, especially for high rates. about -20 loyalty difference at max tax rate.
- bugfix in building incomes from state backed productions causes decrease in tax income for those buildings.
Main buffs:
- doubled leader contribution effect
- privileges more efficient as stored wealth now counts
- brutes hut available again after code of laws
- gold and silver mines now generate lots of income through free traders.
- City State policy for single city players
Players most affected negatively by this update are multi-city players in post bronze age.
Potential things to change to re-stabilize:
- re enable privileges with at least 10% leader. This will now reduce 20% of costs which can easily yield a few 100s of additional income.
- add a few percent for officials as well: you will need richer officials to counter the waste.
- reduce taxes if above 60% , re enable agricultural levies, relocate farms away from cities to lower farmer penalty
- cut back on excessive state backed productions
- re open brute huts or new guard towers.
After this update, i'm off for the holidays: so have a nice Christmas and New Year!
The City-State update
v0.5.2.x
- "democracy" -2 expansion points, military support capacity +50%, state power +20, +2 capital countrysides
- added new "city state" policy: +50% culture, -20% waste, -20% conflict, +20% efficiency, +2 capital countrysides, -3 expansion points
- "Aristocracy" reduced upkeep to 20 coins, reduced added Oligarchs to +5, increased Oligarchs support to +15
- "for the elites" influence lowered to 0.8 and added 10% waste
- "regional administrations" policy +10% waste and revokes "city state"
- removed "code of laws" disabling brute huts
- fixed bug of gaia claims becoming outposts when cutout from regional centers
- fixed evacuation failing because of loyalty or resistance
- treaties reset engagement period when renegociated
- fixed bug where building revenues considered state purchases made at retail price instead of gross price, causing inflated incomes
- growth frozen in occupied territories
- budget frozen in occupied territories (no costs, no incomes)
- russian translation update
- resistance now decreases in occupied territories based on strenght of occupying formations in the territory
- resistance now grows in occupied territories based on already existing resistance
- fixed regional transfers interrupting when region is occupied
- removed honor penalty when partisans of resistant territory win
- fixed countryside of occupied regions reverting as outposts
- fixed claims of occupied regions auto-unclaiming
- coinage tech now requires treasury
- "store of value" property makes free traders buy & resell at 150% production price and available to all
- added "store of value" to gold and silver
- rebalanced free trader buy/sell prices to better reflect world price averages
- blocked settling of new territories if insufficient Expansion points
- disabled haste for innovation projects
- doubled innovation projects research time
- reduced research points production from population
- Rebalanced taxe rate loyalty penalties to be more parabollic (higher malus on high rates)
- Privileges are applied to total region wealth instead of only produced wealth again.
- doubled effect of leader contribution (10% privileges now reduce costs by 20%) and reduced max privileges rate to 25%
- Changed back culture XP production to consider only State culture production.
- Nepotism culture penalty increased to -20%
- added UI locators to locate production buildings when trying to build over max territory limitation
- Renaming status "regional territories" as "countryside"
- Increased maintenance costs of Libraries to 15 and 25 for each tier.
- increased merchants distribution capacities to 8, 15, and 20 for each respective evolution.
- removed prodskill requirements for schools and academias
- removed prodskill requirements for all stone types (ex Limestone, Marble, Sandstone...)
- Moved back tier 2 Forum earlier (bronze age)
- Fixed merge failure of free traders offers visibility
- Fixed pressing "Esc" crashing the game.
- rustic house 3 uses shovels instead of saws, and planks instead of wood_
Changed files in this update