The City-State update

City-State policy

This update rebalances the gameplay for "mono-city" players as opposed to the default wide gameplay of "multi-cities players.

Until now, players who couldn't or would not grow beyond a single capital region in the copper age would suffer only disadvantages against players growing wide as much as they can and who accumulate more production, population, and military power.

The Democracy policy that was introduced in previous updates existed, but came way too late to make any meaningful difference.

To make the choice or remaining a single-city more viable to compete against the wide players, a new "City State" policy is introduced with the Council knowledge.

It gives notably a +50% in culture and +20% in buildings efficiency, as well as reductions of waste and conflict, and the ability for the capital region to claim 2 more countryside territories.

This earlier policy now compounds with the later Democracy which requires it, giving a potential maximum of +100% culture bonus yielding much more Civilization Points, which is something wide players can't compete with no matter how powerful.

The other perks are here just to reduce the gap between the two playstyles.

Some penalties to multi-city gameplay have also been added on the other side: more waste and more penalty for very high taxes.

Occupations

This update also starts to fixes numerous issues with occupations since the introduction of regional territories.

The integrity of territorial statuses is now better preserve, so that occupying a region center no longer makes the countrysides attached to it lose their status. Freeing an occupation also reverts to the previous status of the territories.

Besides that, resistance rules have been modified: an occupied territory now needs to be pacified before its status can be changed and resistance only decreases if troops are present. Otherwise, it keeps growing expodentially.

Lastly, occupied territories are now in a 'frozen' state to prevent exploits and sabotage from occupants: they have no budget and no growth.

The occupant no longer has any access to territories beyond simply visibility. They can't edit, build, demolish or access resources.

Main nerfs:

+10% waste from for the elites and +10 from regional administrations

taxes higher loyalty penaly, especially for high rates. about -20 loyalty difference at max tax rate.

bugfix in building incomes from state backed productions causes decrease in tax income for those buildings.

Main buffs:

doubled leader contribution effect

privileges more efficient as stored wealth now counts

brutes hut available again after code of laws

gold and silver mines now generate lots of income through free traders.

City State policy for single city players

Players most affected negatively by this update are multi-city players in post bronze age.

Potential things to change to re-stabilize:

re enable privileges with at least 10% leader. This will now reduce 20% of costs which can easily yield a few 100s of additional income.

add a few percent for officials as well: you will need richer officials to counter the waste.

reduce taxes if above 60% , re enable agricultural levies, relocate farms away from cities to lower farmer penalty

cut back on excessive state backed productions

re open brute huts or new guard towers.

After this update, i'm off for the holidays: so have a nice Christmas and New Year!

The City-State update

v0.5.2.x