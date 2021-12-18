THE CHRISTMAS UPDATE ft. Steam Leaderboards!

Get ready for the Christmas Update!
Added:
- Christmas
- Christmas Toggle Button in Options
- "Now with holidays"
- "Bonus RGB!"
- "DYK: The dev has a R*zer Toaster Tattoo?"
ALSO ADDED!
STEAM LEADER BOARDS!!!!
Your scores will now automatically be uploaded to our Steam Leaderboards. You can access them through the Poppy Toast Community Hub.
Currently Available stats:
-Most Escape Attempts
-Highest Score
-Total Score
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1791400/leaderboards/7360515
Changed files in this update