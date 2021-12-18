 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Poppy Toast update for 18 December 2021

THE CHRISTMAS UPDATE ft. Steam Leaderboards!

Share · View all patches · Build 7907528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready for the Christmas Update!

Added:

  • Christmas
  • Christmas Toggle Button in Options
  • "Now with holidays"
  • "Bonus RGB!"
  • "DYK: The dev has a R*zer Toaster Tattoo?"

ALSO ADDED!

STEAM LEADER BOARDS!!!!

Your scores will now automatically be uploaded to our Steam Leaderboards. You can access them through the Poppy Toast Community Hub.

Currently Available stats:

-Most Escape Attempts

-Highest Score

-Total Score

https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1791400/leaderboards/7360515

Changed files in this update

Poppy Toast Content Depot 1791401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.