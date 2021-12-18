Ho Ho Holidays!
Jingle bells, fat man smells. It's that time of year, cookies, milk and judgements. We have to do our part for the holidays, and what better way than allowing you to judge Santa Claus!?
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Sins.
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Deeds.
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Notes.
- Santa Claus added!
- Santa Claus judgement achievement added.
Minor changes
- TURD editor bug not entering into the correct name category has been fixed.
- Overhauled how custom soul sprites are handled, detailed tutorial coming soon. Be sure to check the community forums, Discord or our Twitter for updates on this.
Have fun stuffing your faces death lords!
-GX
