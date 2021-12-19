0.6.0+1 Hotfix Patch Note

Improved
-
Now if you bind a key and if that key is already used by another action, a popup window shows up and you can delete bindings (Thanks to 'GameScoper' for the report!)
-
Player list's column alignment is fixed (Thanks to 'AZYKLE' for the report!)
-
Mouse camera rotation speed option is added (Thanks to 'GameScoper' for the report!)
-
Offroad Taxi Passenger is temporarily removed due to lack of UI
-
Comfort point of the various vehicles are re-balanced (Thanks to 'Vampr1c' for the report!)
Bug Fixed
-
Yellow plane at the airport didn't have collision
-
Attached trailer didn't spawn if you reconnect to Multiplayer
Changed files in this update