Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 19 December 2021

0.6.0+1 Hotfix Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Improved

  • Now if you bind a key and if that key is already used by another action, a popup window shows up and you can delete bindings (Thanks to 'GameScoper' for the report!)

  • Player list's column alignment is fixed (Thanks to 'AZYKLE' for the report!)



  • Mouse camera rotation speed option is added (Thanks to 'GameScoper' for the report!)

  • Offroad Taxi Passenger is temporarily removed due to lack of UI

  • Comfort point of the various vehicles are re-balanced (Thanks to 'Vampr1c' for the report!)

Bug Fixed

  • Yellow plane at the airport didn't have collision

  • Attached trailer didn't spawn if you reconnect to Multiplayer

