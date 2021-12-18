Patch notes for Version 1.27

With this patch a new road type is added on which the market cart drivers can move with 1.5 times the speed. The old dirt roads can now be expanded directly via the construction menu. Alternatively, the stone roads can of course be placed completely new. The construction costs of roads and walls are displayed in real time under the resource menu. We have also added the combat units to the inhabitants menu. Here they can also be disbanded directly with a click, provided that the dwelling in which the inhabitants lived before still exists.
Engine
Added:
- Start menu revised
- Added stone roads
- Added possibility to upgrade field roads to stone roads
- Added variable movement speed for market carts depending on road type
- Added tool to upgrade walls, gates and towers from the building menu
- Soldiers are now also displayed in the residents menu and can be disbanded from there as well
- Soldiers can now also be marked on the map from the resident menu
Fixed:
- The construction site of the big stone tower can now be demolished
- Functionality of the tool for deleting roads and walls and for upgrading walls improved
- Fixed a bug in the resident menu that caused incorrect sorting when a resident died
UI
Added:
- The costs when building roads are now displayed below the resource panel when placing the roads
- The costs when upgrading walls are now displayed when placing them below the resource panel
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug that caused the selection frame to be displayed incorrectly (for example, when selecting units or buildings)
