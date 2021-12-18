 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 18 December 2021

Patch 0.81j

Patch 0.81j has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

===Artifacts/Crafting===

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed a bug where gold counter won’t be updating when upgrading items
  • Fixed various texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Raise Moral not properly giving bonus when having exactly 6 scrolls

==Miscellaneous=

Changed files in this update

Mini Healer Content Depot 955741
  • Loading history…
