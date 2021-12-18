Christmas Update

Hello there!

Christmas is right around the corner. Since we are all busy nowaways, I have hurried up to get this update ready.

First off and most importantly, this update includes a new progression system that records and quantifies your achievements in Andalia.

From now on, whenever you complete a game (won or defeated) you will gain personal experience points in the civilisation you've been playing with.

These experience points add up to levels that are a rough measurement for how far you've gotten with this particular civilisation. Your experience points are also synchronized with your Steam account. That way they are recorded across devices.

Further features and changes

Arrows and other missiles have been visually modified so they are easier to see.



A small number has been added to the „select idle workers“ – button, indicating how many workers are currently inactive. In case of goblins this will only count them if they've pursued work before turning idle.



The sprite has received a further spell „Tree Lore“ that should support its scouting activity. Trees that are enchanted with this spell will contribute to your view for the duration of 7 minutes.





The two spells of the geomant „rock shower“ and „earth crack“ have received a little bit of fixing work and visual enhancement. Most importantly, falling rocks of the rock shower should now always hit the ground and actually damage enemy units rather than often falling through the bottom instead.

Bug fixes