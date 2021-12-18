[TEST BRANCH] HOTFIX: Player Rotation in Online Levels

Hey guys,
Small hotfix here.
We fixed player rotation getting locked after moving the right stick!
Also populated the online world with some more geometry for you to jump around on!
Have a good weekend!
-Dave
Changed depots in dave-test branch