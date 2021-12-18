Asteroids!

Hello Executives, I am pleased to announce that the new Asteroid patch has been released to the main branch.

This new patch now gives you an asteroid to build your base on and then expand into space making things more like the original game but with the space element.

It’s been a few months coming due to a lot of reworks across the board and plenty of testing on the beta branch, the game was moving towards a 4x game which I found wasn’t working well especially with the first person aspect of the game and was actually a little boring as would take about 40 minutes before anything interesting happened, it seemed at the time it was the correct direction based on feedback with more star systems and more trade wanted, but in the end I felt it slowed things down too much and moved away from the original idea of the game.

The first thing you’ll notice is that your HQ is now on an asteroid where you can build most of the structures you did before but some have to be built on an outpost in space.

There are now 2 types of ship yards, one for smaller ships which can be built on the ground and one in space for the larger ships.

Outpost cores can now be built anywhere in star system which you dont claim any more but are now much smaller stations as they have a set power output meaning you need to think more about what that outpost will be used for such as a mining platform or a research outpost.

The HQ and outpost cores now share the same global resource pool so no need to ferry resources back and forth except for the Science faction they still need to move resources off asteroid mining stations but everything is as automated as possible, this sped up things dramatically especially later on in the game and less worrying about transport routes.

The aim is still the same to assassinate the other CEO however you now need to invade the HQ with tanks and troops just like the first game as its now indestructible.

Destroying buildings on the asteroid will now only disable the defences inside and out so its still important to send a fleet of ships to bombard the surface and also take out other defences which will hinder your ground invasion.

Each faction has a unique way of moving large amount of troops between asteroids, Industrial have drop pods which crash into the asteroid deploying the troops, Science have giant gateways to move their army across and Spy can still beam their units directly into the structures although their Teleprobes still need to get into range and not be destroyed, the troop transports and smaller gateways can still just land on asteroids.

There is now a progression system where the more goods you sell the more you are promoted by your company where you are given rewards such as tech and resources.

Executrons now have more to do as there was always a boring period at the beginning when things were just getting going, they can go explore derelicts and capture with resources and encounters onboard, shipwrecks which are dotted around where you need to EVA into it, resources littered around the asteroid which can be collected, can get into tanks and remote control base defence turrets.

To make things even more exciting for Executrons they can now fly up to friendly ships and board them to take control, this means you have more at steak rather than remote controlling a ship, this brings the game into line with other games where you get into vehicles. Taking personal control of a ship gives it a 50% damage reduction when hit.

Executrons now have upgrades for their armour, legs and CPU giving them even more of a reason to explore and be the best Executron out there, my aim is that Executrons will be like hero units in other games.

Hacking has now been implemented where various terminals can be hacked using the multi tool, just look for a blue port under the screen and fire the beam in there, although this will alert station security so watch out.

I hope you enjoy the new features as been getting some great feedback and I certainly think its how the game should be with more action and less about trading.

Massive thank you to those who have been testing and as always constructive and polite feedback is always welcome.

Below is a summery of the changes.

You now construct bases on the asteroid which you can walk around on

Tanks and walkers have been added

Ground defences have been added

Ground buildings don't explode but simply loose all their defences until repaired.

Centralised resources

More things for Executrons to do such as exploring ship wrecks and derelicts to find upgrades, tech and resources.

Construct outposts anywhere in systems within the limits

Random hulk ships

Can now customisable Executron ships.

Limits for both ships and robots have been raised to 100

Spy power systems have been reworked to be easier to understand

Promotion system with rewards when selling goods

*Colonies are now hostile but capturing one gives rewards and a new outpost core

Feel free to join the Discord channel if you need any help with anything since there isn't a tutorial at the moment, this is something I certainly want to add to the game as it can seem a little overwhelming at first, there is however an in-game manual which I suggest you read and a quick tip button for displays as well as pressing F1 to show the keyboard layout.

Please understand this patch has many new features and many new bugs which I will try and fix ASAP, if you do find a bug please report it and give me a chance to fix it before writing a review.

Generally speaking the single player has the least bugs and Executron gameplay has the most, if you do find your game broken just remember all is not lost as both single and multiplayer games auto save on the host and you should be able to continue where you left off by reloading.

Enjoy!