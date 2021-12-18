 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 18 December 2021

2021/12/18 夜间小修复

Share · View all patches · Build 7907367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

官方交流群： 756815440

  1. 修复-黄巾力士消除负面状态后灵植灵兽依旧散发红光bug
  2. 修复-混沌洞天灵兽跑到边界外BUG
  3. 修复-混沌洞天灵泉产出时间错误bug

