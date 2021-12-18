Update Version 20211218

English
#########Content################
Added the "Stopped Clock" to the vampiric researcher's drop list.
Added the "Photo of Loved One" to businessman zombie's drop list
Added common pants and boots to police officer's drop list
Increased the number of zombies in the center area of Queensmouth.
#########System#################
Rewrote the item drop list of the generic zombie, the crazed worker, the business people in Liu, vampiric researcher, the girls in Liu, fireman zombie, businessman zombie, police officer, corrupted bot, Plastic People
简体中文
#########Content################
将停滞的秒表加入了嗜血的研究员的物品掉落列表。
将所爱之人的照片加入到了穿西装的僵尸的物品掉落列表。
将常见的裤子和靴子加入到了警察的物品掉落列表。
王后镇中心区域的僵尸数量增加了。
#########System#################
重写了以下角色的物品掉落代码：普通僵尸，发疯的工人，疁城的打工人，嗜血的研究员，疁城的少女，僵尸消防队员, 西装僵尸，警察，被侵蚀的机器人，塑料人
