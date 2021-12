Share · View all patches · Build 7907344 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 16:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Gifts and end of year celebrations !

To celebrate Christmas and the end of year we added 10 new time-limited puzzles !

Will you be able to put all these puzzles together to assemble Christmas trees, holiday meals and all those beautiful gifts?

Those puzzles will be available until January 15, 10:00AM*.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1595340/Sweet_Home_Puzzle/

Happy puzzling!

* Pacific time