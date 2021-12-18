 Skip to content

Virtual Aquarium - Overlay Desktop Game update for 18 December 2021

BIG UPDATE! Achievements and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big update + list of changes from previous updates:

  • Added Achievements!
  • New notifications, when your fish is hungry and when your fish dies
  • When your fish dies, it disappears
  • Fish creation limit for a subspecies, you can have a maximum of 2 fish of the same subspecies. The second one can be bought when the first one grows to its maximum.
  • Inscriptions: fish level, and height with percentages
  • Fixed missing fonts in different languages
  • Added fish bubble switch and filter bubble switch
  • When you click a hungry fish, the food is automatically dropped
  • Fixed menu scaling on monitors with non-standard aspect ratios and resolutions
  • Christmas items in a screensaver
  • Ctrl + F2 hides the aquarium
  • Fish can now be removed
