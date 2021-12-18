BIG UPDATE! Achievements and more!

Big update + list of changes from previous updates:
- Added Achievements!
- New notifications, when your fish is hungry and when your fish dies
- When your fish dies, it disappears
- Fish creation limit for a subspecies, you can have a maximum of 2 fish of the same subspecies. The second one can be bought when the first one grows to its maximum.
- Inscriptions: fish level, and height with percentages
- Fixed missing fonts in different languages
- Added fish bubble switch and filter bubble switch
- When you click a hungry fish, the food is automatically dropped
- Fixed menu scaling on monitors with non-standard aspect ratios and resolutions
- Christmas items in a screensaver
- Ctrl + F2 hides the aquarium
- Fish can now be removed