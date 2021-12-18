Special Holiday Event - XOIDMAS Winter Festival Runs Until January 7th!



Greetings Survivors and Happy Holidays!

Patch 1.0.8 addresses a few community reported bugs as well as contains our Winter 2021 event - XOIDMAS Winter Festival! It's sure to be a jolly good time as players will be able to unwrap christmas gifts scattered throughout the map and earn special in game cosmetics and new winter themed skins! Also, be sure to check out your favorite content creators and earn 6 winter themed cosmetics and additional Winter 2021 Skin Crates!

Patch 1.0.8 Patch Notes

Winter 2021 Event



Added Elf Outfit to the in game shop which includes the Elf Shirt, Elf Pants, Elf Shoes, Elf Gloves (1500 X-Coin)

Added Santa Outfit to the in game shop which includes the Santa Jersey, Santa Pants, Santa Gloves, and Santa Boots (1500 X-Coin)

Added Ugly Sweater Set to the in game shop which includes 4 different Ugly Sweaters (1000 X-Coin)

Winter 2021 Skin Crates are now available in the shop (300 X-coin each or 60 for 15,000 X-Coin)

Map has been updated with decorations on residential areas, the settlement, and more!

Naughty or Nice Event - XOIDMAS Winter Festival - Loot areas around the map and open gifts found under Christmas Trees to collect seasonal gear including elf hats, candycanes, and more! Presents can also drop Winter 2021 skin crates containing 1 of 19 new weapons skins. Will you be naughty or nice?

Skin crates are more likely to drop on highly populated servers

Enabled skin trade up for Winter 2019, Winter 2020, and Winter 2021 weapon skins

Added 11 holiday items to collect

Added Christmas Tree and Snowman Base deployables

UI

Added Skin Crate Previews showing what skins can be unboxed to Skin Crate Shop

Map

Fixed multiple map bugs

Moved some vehicle spawn points to within areas where base building is restricted

Fixed a bug allowing players to build closer to some poi than intended

Added 3rd safe to civilian bunkers that only had 2 safes previously (all civilian bunkers should now spawn 3 safes)

Twitch Drops

Enabled Twitch Drops for Seasonal Themed Cosmetics

