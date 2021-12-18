 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Bombinhas update for 18 December 2021

Version 1.5.0 - game modes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7907286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce a major update to Super Bombinhas - the game difficulty modes!

Now, when starting the game, you'll be able to choose between Old School and Casual.

In the Old School mode, you have a limited number of lives, and a game over will set you back to the beginning of the last world you reached!

In the Casual mode, there is no lives limit - try and retry a section as many times as you need. In this mode, the lives have been replaced with other useful items, making the journey a bit easier too.

This version also improves some parts of the level design and the level editor.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Super Bombinhas Content Depot 1553841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.