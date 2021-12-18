 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OverShoot Battle Race update for 18 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.79 version

Share · View all patches · Build 7907276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ramp for Track's 4 and 8 on Hacaton
  • Fixed green goo effect on Hecaton
  • Make the vehicle not fall too slow when jumping to the outside of the track
  • Fixed invisible green goo
  • Fixed vehicle back curve after colliding and getting stuck into the wall
  • Fixed vehicle falling down too fast into the ramp in some cases
  • Removed the projectiles ricochet

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.