- Fixed ramp for Track's 4 and 8 on Hacaton
- Fixed green goo effect on Hecaton
- Make the vehicle not fall too slow when jumping to the outside of the track
- Fixed invisible green goo
- Fixed vehicle back curve after colliding and getting stuck into the wall
- Fixed vehicle falling down too fast into the ramp in some cases
- Removed the projectiles ricochet
OverShoot Battle Race update for 18 December 2021
Update Notes for v1.0.79 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update