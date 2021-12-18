 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 18 December 2021

New Buildings, Heating, Changes to Scoring and bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New building: Windmill
  • New field: Carrots
  • In cold weather, the villagers now burn wood to heat their homes and you can see smoke coming out the chimneys. If they have no wood to burn, they freeze, just like in tents (tents cannot be heated).
  • Scoring change: In addition to living peasants, buildings in the village now also give a few points. Different buildings contribute different amounts and damage is taken into account.
  • Fixed a tent placement error on some maps
  • refactored some resource-handling code
  • another round of minor bugfixes

