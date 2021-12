Share · View all patches · Build 7907248 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy



The game is autosaved every morning. The game is saved in a special slot.





When building, a control key tips and a grid is now displayed for easy placement. This can be disabled in the game settings.



Added a treasure containing unique pajamas that cannot be created or bought.

The behaviour of monsters has been improved.