 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Archons of Doom update for 18 December 2021

Update notes for 18/12/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7907182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main menu presents text in a more animated way and the highscore chart underlines your name when you are on it.

The early Balthus story dialogs appear a few turns into the game now and not immediately on starting the game. This is to give the player a chance to start doing things before there is something additional to read.

On defeat, the end game music could sometimes play over the in-game music (bugfix).

The Resurrect spell, which is tied to the Sandstone realm, should not show up on the Archon designer as though it is a spell that can be unlocked (bugfix).

Internally, the creature slots are not reused unless by a Blob or Virus Eyestalks. This helps fix the legacy display which can end up showing the wrong creatures were defeated. It might also fix some hard to replicate but rare bugs around the non-appearance of creatures in the late game (will continue to monitor).

Changed files in this update

Archons of Doom Content Depot 1464131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.