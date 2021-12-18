Update notes for 18/12/2021

The main menu presents text in a more animated way and the highscore chart underlines your name when you are on it.

The early Balthus story dialogs appear a few turns into the game now and not immediately on starting the game. This is to give the player a chance to start doing things before there is something additional to read.

On defeat, the end game music could sometimes play over the in-game music (bugfix).

The Resurrect spell, which is tied to the Sandstone realm, should not show up on the Archon designer as though it is a spell that can be unlocked (bugfix).

Internally, the creature slots are not reused unless by a Blob or Virus Eyestalks. This helps fix the legacy display which can end up showing the wrong creatures were defeated. It might also fix some hard to replicate but rare bugs around the non-appearance of creatures in the late game (will continue to monitor).