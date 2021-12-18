1.2.0 - New units!

New units
Lost Soul
- Tier 1
- 2/2
- When ally dies
- Level 1: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 1 times
- Level 2: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 2 times
- Level 3: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 3 times
Alchemist
- Tier 1
- 2/2
- End Of The Shop
- Level 1: Gives $2 to your balance
- Level 2: Gives $4 to your balance
- Level 3: Gives $6 to your balance
Magician
- Tier 2
- 2/4
- Start of the fight
- Level 1: Takes damage instead of ally in front of it
Thorns
- Tier 2
- 1/4
- On hit
- Level 1: Hit enemy team for 1
- Level 2: Hit enemy team for 2
- Level 3: Hit enemy team for 3
Soul Eater
- Tier 3
- 1/6
- On ally level up
- Level 1: Buffs self for +5 Attack
- Level 2: Buffs self for +10 Attack
- Level 3: Buffs self for +15 Attack
New abilities
- Redirect attacks, buffs, heals
- Summon on front of team
Fixes
- Summon aligns team correctly