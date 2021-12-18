 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Setr's Auto Battler update for 18 December 2021

1.2.0 - New units!

Share · View all patches · Build 7907177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New units

Lost Soul
  • Tier 1
  • 2/2
  • When ally dies
  • Level 1: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 1 times
  • Level 2: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 2 times
  • Level 3: Summon a random Tier 1 ally on front 3 times
Alchemist
  • Tier 1
  • 2/2
  • End Of The Shop
  • Level 1: Gives $2 to your balance
  • Level 2: Gives $4 to your balance
  • Level 3: Gives $6 to your balance
Magician
  • Tier 2
  • 2/4
  • Start of the fight
  • Level 1: Takes damage instead of ally in front of it
Thorns
  • Tier 2
  • 1/4
  • On hit
  • Level 1: Hit enemy team for 1
  • Level 2: Hit enemy team for 2
  • Level 3: Hit enemy team for 3
Soul Eater
  • Tier 3
  • 1/6
  • On ally level up
  • Level 1: Buffs self for +5 Attack
  • Level 2: Buffs self for +10 Attack
  • Level 3: Buffs self for +15 Attack

New abilities

  • Redirect attacks, buffs, heals
  • Summon on front of team

Fixes

  • Summon aligns team correctly
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.