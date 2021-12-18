 Skip to content

Military Crusaders update for 18 December 2021

Update 0.6

Update 0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an engineer with a MAC-10 submachine gun for the side of the rebels, now you can build fortifications in skirmish mode;

  • Skirmish mode and AI have been slightly reworked;

  • Some sprites of buildings and units were redrawn;

  • Added new smoke and fire effects;

  • Added sound effects and music;

  • PMC engineer now has a Mossenberg 500 shotgun

  • Removed Molotov cocktail thrower due to inefficiency.

  • Game interface changed

  • The need for provisions has been removed;

  • Minor bugs fixed.

